South Harrison School District in Bethany receives $40K award to replace buses

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has presented awards to 18 Missouri school districts to replace 40 older diesel school buses which collectively adds up to $745,000.

From this area, South Harrison R-2 School in Bethany received a $40,000 award to replace two of its older diesel-powered school buses.

Nationally, more than $8.7 million is being used to replace or retrofit 452 older diesel school buses. Each of the school districts will receive rebates through EPA’s Diesel Emissions Reduction Act funding. New school buses will reduce pollutants that are linked to health problems such as asthma and lung damage.

Like this: Like Loading...