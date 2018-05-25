Several Missouri tax credits see chopping block, including low income housing

(MissouriNet) – Several Missouri tax credits will not be issued beginning in July, including one to finance low-income housing. The Missouri Housing Development Commission – MHDC – killed off the housing program in the current fiscal year, claiming it has a poor rate of return.

Republican House Budget Chair Scott Fitzpatrick said his committee’s decision was a follow up to the actions of the MHDC with an eye toward the future.

Democratic committee member Deb Lavender criticized her colleagues for making a snap decision on a program that assists poor people.

