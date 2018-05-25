Report shows more than 4,800 untested rape kits in Missouri

(MissouriNet) – Attorney General Josh Hawley has released a report today showing nearly 50-percent of Missouri law enforcement agencies do not send in rape evidence for testing because officers felt the victim was not credible and would not cooperate.

During a press conference, in Jefferson City, Colleen Coble with the Missouri Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence says the information shows the need for trauma-informed training.

The report also says more than 4,800 kits with suspected rape evidence have not been tested in Missouri.

