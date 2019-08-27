Senator Blunt will visit Milan to discuss progress of East Locust Creek Reservoir

United States Senator Roy Blunt will be at the Milan Community Center, 205 N. Market Street, on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:45 AM. Senator Blunt has been instrumental in securing planning, design, mitigation and construction funding for the East Locust Creek Reservoir (ELCR). He will meet with the community and stakeholders to receive a briefing and to discuss his ongoing efforts to advance the ELCR.

In addition, the Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS) State Conservationist, J.R. Flores, will make a major announcement for the advancement of the ELCR. NRCS is the federal sponsor for the East Locust Creek Reservoir.

State Senator Dan Hegeman will provide the welcome to Senator Blunt. Jeff Case, State Director of USDARural Development, will address the assembled on his continued efforts to assist with a USDARD loan and grant package. Both gentlemen have been critical in their respective roles to advance ELCR.

The North Central Missouri Regional Water Commission is the local sponsor and owner of the East Locust Creek Reservoir. The ELCR is a 2,350-acre reservoir on 4,550 acres of land that has been acquired. The ELCR is approximately 6.5 miles long with 82 miles of shoreline designed to provide 7 million gallons a day of water to 10 counties.