The Trenton Police Department reports 234 nuisance incidents have been filed so far this year.

A Nuisance Summary shows the largest number of incidents involve grass and weeds with 101. Eighty-five incidents involve trash and debris, 26 open storage of a disabled vehicle, and 22 involve an unregistered vehicle.

One hundred incidents are active, 78 cleared, and 56 have been prosecuted and forty-nine nuisance cases are on the court docket.