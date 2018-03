Route 139 is set to close north of Lucerne for a culvert replacement which may cause motorists delays if they are not aware of the closing.

Local maintenance crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation will close the road between 147th Street and 140th Street tomorrow, Friday, March 2, between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., weather permitting.

During this closure, motorists will need to use an alternate route.

