Four face judge in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court

Among cases in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court Tuesday Darrell Wayne Graham of Trenton provided a written waiver for the preliminary hearing on felony charges of first-degree child molestation. Graham’s Bond was re-set at $100,000 and his case was bound over to the March 15th docket for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court.

Levi Grant Bell of Trenton pleaded guilty to an amended charge of misdemeanor peace disturbance on February 4th. Bell was sentenced to 15 days in the Grundy County Jail and given credit for serving the time as well as being assessed court costs. A plea bargain was accepted by the court in this case.

Trenton resident Timothy Waters has been placed on probation after pleading guilty to a charge of driving while intoxicated. During an appearance this week in the Associate Division of the circuit court, the imposition of sentence was suspended and Waters was placed on two years probation. This included 48 hours of time spent in jail. Waters was assessed $214 as a fine and court costs and was ordered to pay $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund.

Laredo resident Mann Pittman pleaded guilty to several misdemeanor charges.

On the charge of resisting arrest, Pittman was sentenced to serve 16 days in the Grundy County Detention Center, with credit given for time served. Traffic charges included speeding, failure to yield to an emergency vehicle sounding its siren and displaying red and blue lights, failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, operating a vehicle on the highway without a valid license and failure to affix or fasten or maintain motor vehicle trailer plates. The court assessed fines totaling $434 plus court costs.

