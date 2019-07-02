Road construction at a minimum during July 4th holiday

The Missouri Department of Transportation will limit road construction on the Fourth of July holiday to accommodate an anticipated record number of motorists on the highways.

Lane and bridge closures already in place around the state will remain during the holiday and subsequent weekend. Be alert to sudden closures due to emergency situations and flooding.

The American Automobile Association predicts that a record-high 41.4 million Americans will travel by automobile this Independence Day with Wednesday, July 3 being the most-traveled. With more people expected on Missouri’s roads, MoDOT is reminding motorists to drive responsibly. “Please pay attention, obey the speed limit and never drive impaired,” said State Highway Safety and Traffic Engineer Nicole Hood. “It’s that simple.”

There were four people killed and 22 seriously injured in traffic crashes in Missouri over the 2018 July Fourth holiday. Of the 26 people killed or injured, seven resulted from a crash that involved a substance-impaired driver.

“Road conditions can change in an instant. Always be alert when driving, and remember, Buckle Up Phone Down,” Hood said.