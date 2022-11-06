Ridgeway woman injured in Highway 136 crash

Local News November 5, 2022 Jennifer Thies
Accident Graphic
The Highway Patrol reports a Ridgeway woman sustained minor injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove ran off the road and hit an embankment near Bethany the morning of November 4th.

An ambulance took 28 year old Brooke Magee to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The SUV traveled west on U. S. Highway 136 before going off the north side of the road one mile southwest of Bethany. The front driver’s side of the vehicle struck an embankment, and the vehicle continued to the west. The SUV came to rest upright on the north side of the road and was totaled.

The Patrol notes Magee did not wear a safety device.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office and NTA Ambulance assisted.

Jennifer Thies

