MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of November 7, 2022

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of Nov. 7 – 13.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below. MoDOT asks drivers to work with us by buckling up, putting their phones down, slowing down, and moving over in work zones.

Andrew County

Route T – CLOSED for railroad maintenance at the St. Joseph Sub crossing, Nov. 8, 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Atchison County

Interstate 29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through November. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes and a 15-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Resurfacing and shoulder improvement project from the Missouri River to I-29 through November 2023. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Route Y – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 136 to Route AA, Nov. 7 – 10

Route EE – Pothole patching, Nov. 7 – 10

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through December. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction westbound and a 15-foot width restriction eastbound. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Route 759 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River. The ramp from Route 759 to westbound U.S. Route 36 is closed through December. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

Carroll County

U.S. Route 24 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 65 in Carrollton to the east of Route 41, near DeWitt, through December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

U.S. Route 24/65 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the bridge over Route 10, Outer Road U.S. Route 24, and Norfolk Southern Railroad, south of Carrollton, through mid-December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route 10 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from Route 10 to northbound U.S. Route 24/65, south of Carrollton, is closed through mid-December. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Moss Creek Bridge, south of Carrollton, through December. The bridge is narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals guiding motorists through the workzone. An 18-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving and Construction, LLC)

Route UU – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through December. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route B – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 24/65 south of Carrollton to U.S. Route 24 east of Carrollton through November (Contractor: Capital Paving & Constructioin, LLC)

Route MM – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 24 to the end of state maintenance through November (Contractor: Capital Paving & Constructioin, LLC)

Route Z – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 65 to U.S. Route 65 (Livingston County) through November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Chariton County

U.S. Route 24 – Bridge deck replacement project at the Palmer Creek Bridge, west of Route MM near Brunswick, through December. An 11-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.)

Route 129 – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project over the Chariton River, near Salisbury, through late November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route TT – CLOSED for a bridge deck replacement project at the Turkey Creek Bridge, 1 mile east of Route 139, through November (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County), through November. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route H – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Crouch Road to Witt Road, Nov. 9, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Daviess County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through November. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route B – Pothole patching from I-35 to Route 13, Nov. 7 – 8

Route N – Pothole patching, Nov. 9 – 11

Route AA – CLOSED in 2-mile increments for a resurfacing project starting at Route Z and progressing north to Route T, Nov. 7 – 8, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

DeKalb County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Exit 68, Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through November. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 36 – Concrete replacement westbound at Grindstone Creek, Nov. 7 – 8. An around-the-clock lane closure will be in place.

U.S. Route 36 – Roadside work eastbound at Route C, Nov. 8 – 9.

Route A – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Middle Fork Lost Creek, Nov. 8

Gentry County

Route EE – Pothole patching, Nov. 7 – 10

Route ZZ – CLOSED in 2-mile increments for a resurfacing project, starting at Route T in McFall and progressing north to U.S. Route 136 at New Hampton (Harrison County), Nov. 9 – 15, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Grundy County

U.S. Route 65 – Bridge rehabilitation project over Route 6 in Trenton, through December. Temporary traffic signals will guide motorists through the work zone. A 17-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Capital Paving, Inc.)*

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through early December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

I-35 – Southbound lanes narrowed for bridge maintenance from mile marker 106.4 to 106.2, under the Route N overpass, Nov. 7 – 9.

Route N – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over I-35, Nov. 7 – 9

Route D – Pothole patching, Nov. 7 – 11

Route EE – Bridge maintenance at the bridge over Panther Creek, Nov. 8

Route ZZ – CLOSED in 2-mile increments for a resurfacing project, starting at Route T in McFall (Gentry County) and progressing north to U.S. Route 136 at New Hampton, Nov. 9 – 15, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Holt County

U.S. Route 159 – Pavement improvement and flood remediation project from the Missouri River to the Little Tarkio Creek near Fortescue through December. A 12-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from Route C to Parson’s Creek, and westbound from Parson’s Creek to Coon Creek, through November. A 16-foot width restriction is in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route W – Pothole patching, Nov. 7 – 10

Nodaway County

Route 46 – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over the Nodaway River near Quitman through early June 2023. A signed detour is in place. (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons, Inc.) *

Route O – Pothole patching from Route 46 to the Gentry County line, Nov. 7

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from the Iowa state line to Route FF, Nov. 8.

Route AF – Culvert replacement at Panther Road, Nov. 8

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to the Gentry County line, Nov. 8 – 9.

Route C – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route M (Atchison County), Nov. 9 – 10.

Putnam County

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route K to Route EE (Sullivan County), Nov. 2 – 18 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route M – Resurfacing project from Route 5 to Route 129, Nov. 2 – 16 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route N – Resurfacing project from the Iowa state line to U.S. Route 136 in Livonia, Nov. 4 – 18 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Route FF – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 136 to Route W, Nov. 7 – 17 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)

Sullivan County

Route KK – Resurfacing project from Route K (Putnam County) to Route EE, Nov. 2 – 18 (Contractor: Emery Sapp & Sons Inc.)