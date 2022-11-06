Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training

Sullivan County Health Department website
The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a food handlers training class next week. The class will be at the Milan Community Center November 10th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Food handlers must attend one training to possess a food handling permit to be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance. Training can also be completed on statefoodsafety.com.

Licenses expired in June for food handlers who attended classes in 2020.

Register for November 10th’s food handlers training by calling the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.

Jennifer Thies

Jennifer’s interest in radio began at a young age. She started as a news reporter at KTTN in January 2017, but previously worked almost a year and a half as an on-air announcer and with news at the NPR affiliate KXCV/KRNW, which serves Northwest Missouri. Jennifer was born and raised in St. Joseph, Missouri. She received a Bachelor of Science in Mass Media: Broadcast Production with an Emphasis in Audio Production from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville.

