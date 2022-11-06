Sullivan County Health Department to hold food handler training

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department will hold a food handlers training class next week. The class will be at the Milan Community Center November 10th at 2 o’clock in the afternoon.

Food handlers must attend one training to possess a food handling permit to be in compliance with the Sullivan County Food Ordinance. Training can also be completed on statefoodsafety.com.

Licenses expired in June for food handlers who attended classes in 2020.

Register for November 10th’s food handlers training by calling the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.