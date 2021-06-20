Results of Swine Show announced from the Gilman City Fair

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Results have been announced from the Swine Show at the Gilman City Fair on June 18, 2021.

The Supreme Champion boar was shown by Brycen Windham of Maysville, and the Reserve Champion boar was shown by Gradee Rains of Gallatin.

Jaiden Rodenberg of Wheeling had the Supreme Champion gilt, and Carson Rhodes showed the Reserve Champion gilt.

The Supreme Champion market animal belonged to Kaycee Vandiver of McFall, and the Reserve Champion market animal was shown by Shelby Wolters of Maysville.

Junior Showmanship went to Macie Rodenberg of Wheeling. Jaiden Rodenberg of Wheeling received Senior Showmanship for the Gilman City Fair Swine Show.

