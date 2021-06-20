Missouri State Highway Patrol reports multiple arrests over the weekend

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The highway patrol reports a st. Joseph teenager, 19-year old Tyler Winterbower, was arrested late Saturday night in Grundy County. Winterbower was arrested on a warrant from Buchanan County accusing him of failure to appear in court relating to an original charge of a stolen vehicle. Winterbower also was accused of operating a vehicle on a highway without a valid license, first offense, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and false impersonation. Winterbower was taken to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Center.

The highway patrol reports a Kirksville resident, 52-year old Bradley Wilkins, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Adair County and accused of felony delivery of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, prior drug offense, and Receiving stolen property. Wilkins was taken to the Adair County Jail.

Another Kirksville resident, 51-year old Jolie March, was arrested Saturday afternoon in Adair County and accused of four felony counts of possession of a controlled substance. She also was accused of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

A Kansas City resident, 41-year old Linda Miller, was arrested Saturday morning in Clinton County and accused of felony counts of possessing a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Miller was taken to the Clinton County Detention Center.

A Hamilton resident, 44-year old Donald Clark, was arrested Saturday morning in Clinton County and accused of felony counts of driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance, and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. In addition, Clark was accused of fleeing/resisting arrest. There also was a probation and parole felony warrant involving a revoked license, and a Clay County misdemeanor warrant accusing Clark of contempt of court, non support. Clark was held at the Clinton County Jail.

A Cameron resident, 55-year old Brian Mefford, was arrested early Sunday in DeKalb County and accused of felony driving while intoxicated, chronic offender, and careless and imprudent driving. Mefford was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail.

