Chillicothe Police Department reminds residents of ordinance stating dates and times fireworks can be discharged

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Police Department reminds residents of the fireworks ordinance and use of fireworks in Chillicothe.

The Chillicothe City Ordinance allows for common fireworks to be shot or detonated July 1st, 2nd, and 3rd from 8 o’clock in the morning to 10 o’clock at night. Fireworks may be shot or detonated on July 4th from 8 o’clock in the morning to 11 o’clock at night.

The ordinance also says it is unlawful to manufacture fireworks in the City of Chillicothe. It is against the law to possess, throw, use, explode, detonate, or shoot bottle rockets, any type or size of rockets, and any fireworks with an aerial trajectory having a cylinder or cartridge that is not intended to be completely consumed before landing.

The Chillicothe Police Department advises using fireworks in a safe manner, have adult supervision for children, watch for children in adjoining yards, and stay a safe distance away from houses. Have a garden hose or water close by in case of a fire. The police also recommend placing debris in a metal container and wetting it or storing it outside until it can be disposed of properly.

Related