Winston School District reports confirmed case of COVID-19 among staff

Winston R-6 Superintendent Brian Robinson reports the school district received notification from the Daviess County Health Department on Friday that a staff member was confirmed to have COVID-19.

The person has not been in the school building since Tuesday, September 15th. The name of the individual and details cannot be released due to privacy requirements.

Winston R-6 has worked with the health department in completing contact tracing and determined which students and staff members need to quarantine based on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention close contact guidelines. Those determined to be close contacts will remain off-campus for up to 14 calendar days. Seven students and staff members have been quarantined.

Robinson asks parents to watch for COVID-19 symptoms in their children. If children are sick or not feeling well, parents are asked to not send them to school.

Questions may be directed to the Winston R-6 School District at 339-6462 or Daviess County Health Department at 663-2414.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares