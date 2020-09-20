Milan Highs School Homecoming set for week of September 28th

Milan High School will hold its “Road Trip”-themed Homecoming the week of September 28th through October 2, 2020.

The varsity cheerleaders have planned theme-related dress-up days for students and faculty to participate all week long leading up to the game against Gallatin that Friday night at 7 o’clock.

Milan businesses can compete in the Third Annual Window Decorating Contest. Judging for that will be held the afternoon of October 1st at 2 o’clock.

Instructional Tech Director Brooke Dodson will speak at the community pep rally at Cal Hubbard Field the night of October 1st at 7 o’clock. Dodson was a member of the 2004 State Ladycat Softball team. The Homecoming queen coronation will take place that evening as well.

School will dismiss October 2nd at 12:15. Approved parade entrees can begin lining up at 12:45 and should be in place by 1:15. The Milan C-2 2004 State Ladycat Softball team will be the grand marshals for the parade at 2 o’clock. It will travel on the traditional route, starting behind the school, turning north on Market Street, and going around the square.

The softball team will also be inducted as the third class of the Milan C-2 Athletic Hall of Fame during the halftime of the football game that Friday night. The Homecoming queen and her court will take the field prior to the game.

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares