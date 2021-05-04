Putnam County Health Department to hold Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Putnam County Health Department will hold a Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine clinic by appointment. The clinic will be at the health department on May 17th from 9 o’clock to noon and 1 to 4 o’clock.

Schedule an appointment for the clinic at this link or by calling the office weekdays from 8 to 4 o’clock at 660-947-2429.

The Putnam County Health Department reports three COVID-19 cases are actively being monitored by public health. There have been 513 total cases. Thirteen deaths have been attributed to COVID-19 complications for Putnam County.

