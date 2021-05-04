Unionville man charged with domestic violence and armed criminal action after threatening woman with samurai sword

Reddit Share Pin Share 6 Shares

A Unionville man faces two felonies after he allegedly threatened a woman with a samurai sword on South 22nd Street in Unionville on May 1st.

Thirty-year-old Mark Anthony McCree has been charged with second-degree domestic assault and armed criminal action. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only and McCree is next scheduled for court on May 10th.

A probable cause statement from Unionville Police Officer Jordan Ward reports the officer saw a laceration below the woman’s finger on the outer edge of her left hand that appeared to be caused by a sharp object. He also found items strung around the residence, broken items on the floor, and holes in the walls.

The woman reportedly told Ward that McCree was in a bad mood, started yelling, and threw items around the house. The woman said someone knocked on the outside door, and she told McCree that she hoped it was the police. Ward says McCree purportedly picked up the sword with the blade exposed, pointed it at the woman’s chest, and said she could die if she wanted him in jail. McCree then dropped the sword and left the residence. He was later taken into custody.

