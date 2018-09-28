Putnam County Democratic Committee to hold candidate debate

Putnam County R-1 Government students will assist the Putnam County Democratic Committee in holding a debate and candidate meet and greet next week.

Putnam County teacher and administrator Mary Comstock and Government teacher Chris Lindhoff will moderate the debate at the commons of the high school in Unionville Tuesday evening at 6:30.

Background on the moderators of the event shows they are well versed and ready to take on the task at hand.

Chris Lindhoff: Social Studies at Putnam County High School, including 3 sections of American Government. Coaches football, basketball, and baseball.

Mary Comstock: Retired business and marketing teacher 15 years, A+ Coordinator and Treasurer 15 years, DECA and National Honor Society sponsor at PC R1 Schools. Has an interest in elections and encouraging young people to vote. DECA and National Honor Society projects included mock elections, voter registration

Candidates will also take questions from the public in attendance.

Candidates expected to attend include Republican Robert Munden for Putnam County Presiding Commissioner, Republican incumbent Dan Hegeman for State Senate District 12, Democrat Joni Perry and Republican Danny Busick for State Representative District 3, and Democrat Henry Martin for United States House of Representatives Missouri Congressional District 6.

Each candidate will be allowed three minutes for an introduction, two minutes for each reply, and two minutes for closing statements. A meet and greet with the candidates will follow.

Light refreshments will be provided and voter registration will be available at the event.