Missouri Humanities Council to hold free workshop on heritage and culture

The Missouri Humanities Council will hold a free workshop for anyone interested in learning how heritage and culture can benefit communities at the Livingston County Library of Chillicothe.

The Cultural Heritage Workshop will be in the library’s second-floor courtroom on October 18th from 9 o’clock in the morning to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

The objective of the workshop is to provide the tools and resources necessary to begin or revive cultural heritage programming in Missouri’s rural communities. The workshop will feature a panel of presenters who are experts on community development, marketing tactics, grant writing, and cultural heritage. Lunch will be provided.

Registration is required in advance of the event and may be done online at THIS WEBSITE. More information may be obtained by contacting Caitlin Yager at caitlin@mohumanities.org or at 314-781-9660.