Trenton Police Department to celebrate “National Coffee with a Cop Day”

The Trenton Police Department is pleased to announce that the “Third Annual National Coffee with a Cop Day” will be held on Wednesday, October 3, 2018, from 7:00 am to 9:00 am at McDonald’s, 1861 E. 9th Street, Trenton, Missouri.

This is an excellent opportunity for citizens of the community to meet and visit with members of the Trenton Police Department. Citizens are encouraged to attend, ask questions about the Department, Special Programs, or Law Enforcement in general.

Mark your calendars and come in to spend time with the Trenton police officers and support a local business. We encourage any business wishing to host “Coffee with a Cop” to contact the Police Department as soon as possible