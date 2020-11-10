Princeton’s Mayor signs easement regarding ball fields; “No Parking” ordinance signed for East Hickory Street

Local News November 10, 2020 KTTN News
Mercer County Courthouse Princeton
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Princeton Mayor signed a real estate easement with the Missouri Department of Transportation at the city council meeting on November 9th regarding the new ball fields.

City Clerk Corey Willett reports the easement will let the city have about another acre of land.

A no parking ordinance was signed for East Hickory.

Harlene Dougan and Patsy Holt were approved for the Princeton Housing Authority Commission.

Sealed bids for old playground equipment were opened. Casey and Abby Hamilton will get the Jeep playground piece, and Nathan and Ashley Powell will get the stagecoach.

Princeton citywide clean up is scheduled for December 5th.

Post Views: 6
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Avatar

About KTTN News