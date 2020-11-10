Trenton Board of Adjustments to hear two requests at December meeting

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Trenton Board of Adjustments will hear requests at a public hearing regarding variances for an addition and an accessory structure to be built. The hearing will be at the Trenton City Hall Monday evening, December 7th at 7 o’clock.

One request is from Brent Wyant for a 10-foot variance on the required 15-foot setback requirement on the side yard next to the street to allow for a 12 by 24-foot addition to be built onto an existing structure at 1600 Oklahoma Avenue.

Another request to be heard by the Trenton Board of Adjustment on December 7th is from Jason and Wendy Shuler for a 1,664-square foot variance on the maximum area of 864-square foot for an accessory structure to build a 60 by 80-foot shed and 4,536-square foot variance on the maximum area of 864-square foot for an accessory structure to build a 60 to 90-foot building to be constructed on property at 315 South Johnson Drive.

