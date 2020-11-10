North Mercer Board of Education informed that health insurance rates to increase by almost 20 percent

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education was notified on November 9th that health insurance rates will go up 19.9% for a cost nearing $800.

The district previously set a cap of $600 per employee for health insurance. The new rates would become effective in January. Superintendent Dan Owens will discuss the matter with teachers to decide what they would like to do regarding health insurance.

The board set candidate filing dates for December 15th through January 19th during school hours. The office will be open on January 19th until 5 o’clock. Seats up for the April election are Kirk Ellis and Ben Fisher’s.

The board moved the December meeting to the evening of December 9th at 6 o’clock. A varsity basketball game is scheduled for December 14th, which is the usual date.

It was reported 35 Veterans Day lunches will be delivered by students and staff on November 11th.

The North Mercer Christmas Concert will be on the evening of December 15th at 6 o’clock. Protocols for the concert will be released later.

The board went into an executive session to discuss personnel. No decisions were made.

