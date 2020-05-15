Princeton woman injured in rollover crash near Bethany

The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton woman sustained moderate injuries when the sport utility vehicle she drove struck an embankment and overturned about six miles east of Bethany Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported 26-year-old Jessica Stark to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The SUV traveled west on U. S. Highway 136 before running off the north side of the road, hitting the embankment, overturning, and coming to rest on its driver’s side. The vehicle received extensive damage.

The Patrol notes Stark wore a safety device. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, NTA Ambulance, and the Missouri Department of Transportation assisted.

