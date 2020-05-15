The Trenton R-9 School District has rescheduled preschool screenings for next week. The screenings will be held at Trenton Middle School Tuesday, May 26th, and Wednesday, May 27th.

Students must be age three, four, or five by August 1st to be eligible. Screenings are for new students only.

A link to sign up is provided on the Trenton R-9 Facebook page and the district website.

Parents should bring required enrollment documentation Tuesday and Wednesday, including each child’s legal birth certificate, immunization records, and proof of residency.

School staff will honor social distancing and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines in response to COVID-19. Parents and incoming students are encouraged to also follow guidelines.

Questions should be directed to the Trenton R-9 School District Office at 660-359-3994.

