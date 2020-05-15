Atlanta man injured after being ejected from dirt bike on Island Avenue

The Highway Patrol reports an Atlanta, Missouri man sustained moderate injuries as a result of being ejected from the dirt bike he drove three miles west of Atlanta Thursday morning.

An ambulance transported 39-year-old Michael Nay to the Northeast Regional Medical Center in Kirksville.

The dirt bike traveled west on Island Avenue before losing control, overturning, and ejecting the driver. The bike received minor damage.

The Patrol notes Nay did not wear a safety device. The Atlanta Fire Department and First Responders, as well as the Macon County Sheriff’s Department, assisted.

