The Princeton R-5 Board of Education will consider approval of a purchase and service agreement for copiers at its meeting next week.

Other items on the agenda include approval of a change order for a construction contract, 2018-2019 bus routes, and a new form for documenting tutoring hours.

The board will meet in the high school library on Monday evening, October 8th at 5:30. A closed session is also planned to discuss employee and records matters.