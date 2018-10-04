Queen candidates and escorts announced at Milan High School

The Milan C-2 High School Homecoming Queen candidates and their escorts have been announced.

Queen candidates are freshman Ashley Bahena, sophomore Perla Acosta, junior Kourtney Banner, senior Taylor Fordyce, and candidate at-large Blakely Oder. Escorts are Blake Eitel, Axel Pagan, Dre Morehead, Wilberto Pacheco, and Brady Reynolds.

The queen will be crowned during a pep rally at the Milan High School Thursday night at 7 o’clock.

The Milan varsity football team will play Gallatin in the Homecoming game Friday night.