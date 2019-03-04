Portion of Sullivan County placed under boil advisory

Local News March 4, 2019 KTTN News
Boil Advisory

Some Sullivan county rural water customers south of Milan have been placed on a precautionary boil advisory following repairs to a water main break.

According to the water district office announcement, affected are rural water customers on Route T from Route C south to Tiger Road, including Tiger Road from Route T to Texas. Sumter, Shell, and Rolling Roads.

The precautionary boil water advisory continues until further notice issued by the Sullivan County Public Water Supply District office in Milan.

Post Views: 0

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

About KTTN News