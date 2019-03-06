Located just west of Cosby on Route O, the Platte River Bridge has served motorists since 1961.

A replacement project to bring the Andrew County bridge up to current standards will be led by contractors from Widel, Inc., working with the Missouri Department of Transportation. Crews plan to close the bridge Wednesday, March 13, 2019, to all traffic. Work will continue through the summer and contractors plan to reopen the bridge at the end of September.

Visit the project’s webpage to learn more about the plans for the new bridge and to sign up for project-specific updates via email at https://www.modot.org/route-o-platte-river-bridge-replacement

As with all construction, work is weather permitting and schedules are subject to change.