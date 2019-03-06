Trenton R-9 to hold open house for new Superintendent Michael Stegman

Trenton R-9 staff, students, and patrons will have an opportunity to meet the new school Superintendent next week.

An open house for Michael Stegman will be held at the Trenton R-9 district office the afternoon of March 13th from 2 to 5 o’clock. Stegman has more than 20 years experience as a Superintendent in Kansas and is currently Superintendent at Cimarron, Kansas.

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education hired Stegman in late January with a July 1st start date for Stegman to begin as Trenton’s Superintendent. He will replace current school Superintendent Dan Wiebers. Wiebers will replace Doctor Roger Barnes, who is retiring as Chillicothe R-2 Superintendent.