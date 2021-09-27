Pedestrian stuck by car in Altamont life-flighted to Truman Medical Center

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A pedestrian was struck Sunday night at approximately 8:45 pm by a vehicle while she was attempting to cross Highway 6 in Altamont.

Twenty-year-old Cassie James of Cameron received serious injuries and was flown by medical helicopter (LifeFlight Eagle) to Truman Medical Center.

The car was driven by 28-year-old Nicole Gutierrez of Gallatin who wasn’t hurt. The car was eastbound when Ms. James attempted to cross Highway 6 from the south side of the road.

Assistance was provided by the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department and K and W Fire Department.

Related