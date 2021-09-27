Teenager’s pickup leaves road and strikes residence in Weatherby

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A teenager from Maysville was injured Sunday night when she drove off a road in Weatherby.

The 16-year-old girl received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. The patrol did not identify her by name due to her status as a juvenile.

The northbound pickup went off the right side of North Street and struck a residence.

Vehicle damage was listed as extensive and a trooper reported she was using a seat belt.

Assistance was provided by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.

