Patrol reports two arrests on Sunday

The highway patrol reports 53-year-old David Watson of Carterville, in southwestern Missouri, was arrested Sunday morning in DeKalb County.

Watson was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Watson was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

An Albany resident, 37-year-old Rachel Clark, was arrested in Buchanan County on a Gentry County felony warrant accusing her of aggravated assault. Clark also was accused of second-degree trespassing. She was held in the Buchanan County Jail.