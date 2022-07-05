Patrol reports two arrests on Sunday

Local News July 5, 2022 KTTN News
Missouri State Highway Patrol Website New 2021 (MSHP)
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

The highway patrol reports 53-year-old David Watson of Carterville, in southwestern Missouri, was arrested Sunday morning in DeKalb County.

Watson was accused of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Watson was taken to the Daviess-DeKalb Regional Jail.

An Albany resident, 37-year-old Rachel Clark, was arrested in Buchanan County on a Gentry County felony warrant accusing her of aggravated assault. Clark also was accused of second-degree trespassing. She was held in the Buchanan County Jail.

Post Views: 219
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.