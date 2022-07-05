North Central Missouri Fair set to begin on July 29th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Events for the North Central Missouri Fair in Trenton begin July 29th and 30th with 7 o’clock starting times in front of the grandstand.

Friday, July 29th, there will be ATV and dirt bike motocross races. On Saturday, July 30th, the Tuff Trucks event is scheduled. Admission is $10 for adults; $5 for children ages six to 12; and free for ages five and younger. The fair reports a beer stand will be open both nights.

Activities on Tuesday, August 2nd begin with entering exhibits at the Rock Barn and the arts building in the courtyard. The fair parade rolls at 5:30. Entries can be made by contacting the Trenton area chamber of commerce. The Trenton FFA and Alumni barbecue is at 6 o’clock that Tuesday night. The cost is $7 per plate.

The livestock competition is Wednesday through Saturday, August 3rd through 6th. Wednesday is the swine show; Thursday features rabbits, poultry, and other fowl; Friday competition is for sheep and goats, and Saturday of fair week is the beef show. All of the judging events are at the livestock pavilion on the fairgrounds. The premium livestock sale for Grundy county exhibitors is that Saturday night (Aug 6) at 6 o’clock.

On Sunday, August 7th, the horse show is at the North Missouri Saddle Club of Trenton.

The North Central Missouri Fair will have a carnival this year.