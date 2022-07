Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Results have been announced from Saturday’s DWI saturation in Daviess and DeKalb counties.

Troopers issued seven citations, and 45 warnings, provided assistance to five motorists and investigated one non-injury vehicle crash.

State troopers participated in a traffic accident reduction effort over the holiday weekend. The highway patrol said the goal is to detect speeding and other hazardous moving violations that contribute to accidents.