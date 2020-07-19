Patrol announces written and skills test for all license classes to return to normal dates and times

Highway Patrol Troop B Commanding Officer Captain James Wilt announces that written and skills testing for all classes of licenses will return to their normal dates and times in each of the troop’s 16 counties, effective Monday, July 20th.

Testing locations, dates, and times can be found on the Patrol’s website under the Patrol Station Locations heading on the left side of the page.

Applicants are asked to wear face coverings while in driver examination facilities and adhere to social distancing guidelines. Face coverings will be removed briefly when the applicant’s photo is taken during the licensing process. Skills testing applicants are also asked to arrive with a sanitized vehicle and wear a face-covering during testing.

The Patrol requests the members of the public refrain from taking a written or skills-based driver examination if they, a member of their household, a family member, or other personal acquaintance have been diagnosed with COVID-19; if they have had contact with anyone diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19; if they have been asked to self-quarantine by a medical professional, a hospital staff member, or another health agency representative; or if they have an undiagnosed fever, a cough, shortness of breath, or other symptom associated with COVID-19 or another upper respiratory infection. The Patrol’s request is based on recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

