Results have been announced from the Breeding Swine Show at the Livingston County Fair of Chillicothe.

The overall supreme boar, overall reserve supreme boar, and overall supreme breeding gilt belonged to Kaylee Lewis. Riggin Isaacs showed the overall reserve supreme breeding gilt.

Junior showmanship for ages eight to 11 went to Riggin Isaacs. Intermediate showmanship for ages 12 to 15 went to Remington Isaacs. Senior showmanship for ages 16 and older went to Kaylee Lewis.

