Osborn teen injured after striking animal in roadway with motorcycle

The Highway Patrol reports an Osborn teen sustained moderate injuries when the motorcycle he drove struck an animal and overturned three miles east of Amity the night of Friday, July 17th.

An ambulance transported T. W. Sterling to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph.

The motorcycle traveled west on Highway 6 before the animal entered the road. After striking the animal, the motorcycle ran off the south side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its side. The vehicle was totaled.

The Patrol notes Sterling wore a safety device.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department assisted.

