Michael Smith, MD, orthopedic surgeon, now seeing patients in Maryville

Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville announces J. Michael Smith, MD, will see patients one day a week at Mosaic Medical Center-Maryville.

Dr. Michael Smith is a fellowship-trained orthopedic sports medicine specialist. He brings the latest minimally invasive techniques in the shoulder, hip, and knee arthroscopy to Maryville, along with an extensive background in open shoulder reconstruction and joint replacement procedures for the shoulder, hip and knee.

Along with earning a bachelor’s degree from Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Mass., Dr. Smith also earned his medical degree at Creighton University School of Medicine in Omaha, Neb. He completed his orthopedic surgery residency training at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H. and pursued additional training after residency by completing a fellowship in orthopedic sports medicine at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Va.

Dr. Smith was the team doctor for the University of Virginia men’s basketball and football teams, including the 2019 NCAA men’s basketball national championship team.

Patients can make an appointment to see Dr. Smith by calling (660)562.7999. Dr. Smith will see patients each Monday at Mosaic Specialty Care West in Maryville.

