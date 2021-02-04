Open House set for Saturday for Better Milan C-2 Project

Reddit Share Pin Share 2 Shares

Various activities are planned for the Better Milan C-2 Project Open House.

Activities start with opening remarks from the school district superintendent on the front steps of the new cafeteria Saturday afternoon at 12:30. There will also be a ribbon-cutting by the new cafeteria at 1 o’clock.

Multiple activities will be held from 1 to 3 o’clock, including the community viewing the new cafeteria, gym, scoreboard, and score table as well as a pay and eat what you want meal, a pie auction, a basketball silent auction, a Super Bowl Squares game, an apparel sale, and athlete posters and signings. There will also be a library media center and new classroom tours at 1:30 and 2:15.

Saturday’s activities at Milan C-2 will also include a varsity girls game at 4 o’clock and a varsity boys game at 5:30.

Anyone planning to attend the open house is encouraged to RSVP at a link provided on the Milan C-2 Schools Facebook page or at bit.ly/Feb6OpenHouseRSVP.

