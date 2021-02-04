Trenton R-9 Board of Education to meet Tuesday, February 9th

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Trenton R-9 Board of Education next week will hear a presentation from the Salary and Welfare Committee on a salary proposal and revisit the topic of essential employees.

The meeting will be held in the Trenton High School Commons Tuesday evening, February 9th at 5:30, and is open to the public. Masks and social distancing are required.

Other items on the agenda include board election information, Success Center graduates, the appointment of a Facility Naming Committee, the Grundy County Hazard Mitigation Plan, summer school, a 2020-2021 school calendar adjustment, and adoption of the 2021-2022 school calendar.

The agenda also includes a building use schedule, performing arts center manager, a vocational report, spring parent-teacher conferences, safety, and reports from principals and the superintendent. A closed session is also planned for the Trenton Board of Education meeting Tuesday to discuss personnel and student matters.

