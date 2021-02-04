Two seriously injured when SUV hits guard rail near Pattonsburg

Reddit Share Pin Share 3 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports two men sustained serious injuries when a sports utility vehicle ran off the road and struck a guard rail end four miles south of Pattonsburg Thursday morning, February 4th.

The driver, 55-year-old Lewis Buckner of Ridgeway, and passenger, 68-year-old Orvis Fountain of Albany, were transported by ambulance to the Harrison County Community Hospital of Bethany.

The SUV traveled north on Interstate 35 before going off the west side of the road at mile marker 74.2, hitting the guard rail, and coming to rest on the road.

The vehicle was totaled, with the driver and passenger both wearing seat belts.

