Online Tai Chi class begins in May for area counties

The University of Missouri Extension is offering their popular Tai Chi online classes in Mercer, Livingston, and Grundy counties.

Tai Chi has been offered face to face and online across the state for the past two years. ‘The online classes allow members of the public to participate in the physical, mental, and social benefits of Tai Chi from the comfort and safety of their homes,’ says instructor Micah Potgieter. Online students connect with three live instructors twice a week, using the video meeting platform Zoom. Each of 16 sessions includes one on one coaching and detailed instruction.

“Tai Chi is a growing subject of research internationally, with benefits including arthritic pain reduction, decreased blood pressure, improved stress levels, and decreased injuries from falls, Potgieter says. “Eighty-one percent of Missouri participants increased lower body strength after 8 weeks compared to a pre-class assessment,” Potgieter reports an average of 32.4 percent of Missouri adults over 65 years fall each year, 12.9 percent of those who fall also sustain an injury, according to data published by the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, 2014. The high fall and injury rates among men and women over the age of 65 in Missouri prompted MU Extension to begin community instruction of Tai Chi last year. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention recommends Tai Chi for balance enhancement.

The cost to join the 16- week course is $50. The online course beings on May 3rd and meets at 10:00 am Mondays and Wednesdays. The sessions are open to all ages and ability levels. For more information call the Mercer County Extension Center at 660/748-3315. Register at THIS LINK.

