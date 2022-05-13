One driver airlifted to hospital after two vehicles crash on Route H

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two individuals were injured in a two-vehicle accident half of a mile north of Troy Mills on Friday morning, May 13th.

The driver of a sports utility vehicle, 66-year-old Terry Collins of Perkasie, Pennsylvania, sustained moderate injuries. He was seen by ambulance personnel, then airlifted to University Hospital in Columbia. The driver of a pickup truck, 66-year-old Michael Rockot of Kirksville, received minor injuries and he refused treatment at the scene.

The SUV traveled south on Route H before reportedly crossing the center of the road and hitting the pickup. The SUV came to rest on the road with extensive damage. The truck ran off the right side of the road and struck a fence. Moderate damage was reported for the pickup.

Collins did not wear a seat belt, but Rockot did.

The Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Kirksville Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.