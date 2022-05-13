MoDOT planned road work in north Missouri for the week of May 16, 2022

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in North Missouri for the week of May 16 – 22.

All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map.

Inclement weather may cause schedule changes in some of the planned work. There may also be moving operations throughout the region, in addition to the work mentioned below.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project over Interstate 29 at Exit 65 through late May. Access to the interchange will be restricted.

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route E to Route 31 (DeKalb County), May 16 – 19

U.S. Route 59 – Culvert replacement at Route CC, May 17

Route K – Culvert replacement at County Road 390, May 18

U.S. Route 169 – Roadside work at Woodbine Road, May 19

Atchison County

I-29 – Bridge replacement project over the Nishnabotna River (mile marker 122 – 124) through early August. Traffic is head-to-head in the northbound lanes. (Contractor: Phillips Hardy, Inc.)

U.S. Route 136 – Pothole patching from the Brownville Bridge to Route M, May 16 – 20

Route EE – Pothole patching from Route 46 to 300th Street, May 16 – 20

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to Route 759 (Stockyards Expressway) will remain closed through mid-July. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Route AC to the east of Taylor Road (DeKalb County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

U.S. Route 36 – Bridge rehabilitation project over the Missouri River through November. One lane is closed in each direction with a 12-foot width restriction. (Contractor: Comanche Construction, Inc.)

U.S. Route 36 – RAMP CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramp from eastbound U.S. Route 36 to southbound I-229 through late May. (Contractor: PCiRoad, LLC)

I-229 – RAMPS CLOSED as part of a bridge rehabilitation project. The ramps at Charles Street and Edmond Street (Exit 6A) will be closed from May 18 through June 16. (Contractor: PCi Roads, LLC)

Route AC (Riverside Road) – CLOSED at the bridge over U.S. Route 36, May 16 – 19, around the clock. More information, including detour: modot.org/node/25825

Route A – CLOSED for pavement repair from Seymour Road to McQueen Road, May 19, 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Caldwell County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project eastbound from the DeKalb County line to Hamilton through mid-June. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County) to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), through mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday through Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations, including some single-lane around-the-clock closures. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Carroll County

Route Z – CLOSED until further notice from Route C to County Road 217 due to damage caused by a roadway slide and ongoing geological studies. A repair project was awarded to Mera Excavating, LLC during the Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission’s April meeting. Construction is currently scheduled to begin later this summer and by contract, all work is to be completed by Dec. 1, 2022.

Route 139 – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Hurricane Creek Bridge through mid-June. (Contractor: Capital Paving & Construction, LLC)

Route JJ – Pothole patching from Route DD to Route W, May 16 – 18

Route W – CLOSED for a sealing operation, May 18 – 19, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily

Chariton County

Route E – CLOSED for a sealing operation, May 17 – 19, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily

Clinton County

I-35 – Resurfacing project from just north of Exit 52 in Cameron to U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County), through mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday – Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some of the single-lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 69 – CLOSED for an intersection improvement project from Route 116 to 251st Street through August.

Route 116 – Intersection improvement project at U.S. Route 69 through August.

No access to U.S Route 69 south of the intersection through the end of the project.

Beginning May 19: No access to U.S. Route 69 north of the intersection and no access to Route 116 from U.S. Route 69, either direction.

May 19 through mid-July: Route 116 traffic will be diverted to a single-lane bypass road. Temporary traffic signals will be in place.

More info: modot.org/clinton-county-us-route-69-and-route-116-intersection-improvement-project (Contractor: Amino Brothers Co.)

Daviess County

Route Z – CLOSED for a bridge rehabilitation project at the Sampson Creek Bridge, west of Pattonsburg through mid-June.

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday – Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some single lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

Route P – Pothole patching, May 16 – 19

Route UU – Pothole patching, May 17 – 18

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Resurfacing project westbound from east of Taylor Road to east of Route AC (Buchanan County) through mid-July. Some lane closures may remain in place around the clock. (Contractor: Magruder Paving, LLC)

I-35 – Resurfacing project from U.S. Route 69 (Daviess County) to just north of Exit 52 in Cameron (Clinton County), through mid-August. Workers will be present during daylight hours Monday – Saturday. The road will be narrowed to one lane around the repair sites and paving operations. Some single lane closures may remain in place around the clock. A 12-foot width restriction will be in place. (Contractor: Herzog Contracting Corp.)

U.S. Route 169 – Pothole patching from Route 31 to Route E (Andrew County), May 16 – 19

Gentry County

Route B – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project from 257th Street to 245th Street at the Grantham Creek Bridge, through July. (Contractor: Widel, Inc.)

Grundy County

Route 6 – Pavement repair at Southwest 52nd Avenue, May 16 – 17, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Road will be narrowed to one lane with temporary traffic signals to guide motorists through the work zone.

Harrison County

I-35 – Bridge rehabilitation project at the Pole Cat Creek Bridge at mile marker 90, south of Bethany, through October. A 12-foot width restriction is in place.

Holt County

U.S. Route 59 – CLOSED under I-29 for a bridge deck replacement project through August. Access at the I-29/U.S. Route 59 interchange at Exit 92 near Craig will be impacted.

Linn County

Route B – CLOSED for a sealing operation from Route 5 to Route 139, May 16 – 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Route P – CLOSED for a sealing operation, May 16 – 17, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Livingston County

Route C – CLOSED until further notice at the Shoal Creek Bridge, due to deterioration. A bridge replacement project is currently scheduled to be part of MoDOT’s November 2022 letting.

Route A – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 515th Street to 511th Street, May 16 – 19, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily

Route B – CLOSED for a sealing operation from U.S. Route 36 to Route 5 (Linn County), May 16, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Long Branch Bridge, east of Ravenwood through August. A signed detour is in place.

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route C to 160th Street, May 16, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route YY – CLOSED for pothole patching from Route C to Almond Road, May 16 – 17, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from U.S. Route 136 to 180th Street, May 17, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Dynasty Road to Dragonfly Road, May 18, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Route EE – CLOSED for pothole patching from 180th Street to Route NN, May 18, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route EE – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from 220th Street to 200th Street, May 19, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Worth County

Route YY – Pothole patching and roadside work, May 17 – 20