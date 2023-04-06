One dead, one injured in crash east of Lathrop on Highway 116

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

One person from Braymer was killed and another injured following a single-vehicle accident Wednesday afternoon, five miles east of Lathrop.

Eighty-four-year-old Marilyn Huffman was pronounced dead at Liberty Hospital nearly three hours after the crash. She was a passenger in a car driven by 78-year-old Dennis Huffman, who received serious injuries and was taken to Liberty Hospital.

The accident report noted neither occupant was using a seat belt.

A Highway Patrol investigator said the car was eastbound when it partially traveled off the south side of Highway 116. The driver over-corrected and the car returned to the road, skidded off the opposite (north) side and into a ditch. The car then rotated 180 degrees and came to a stop on its wheels. The vehicle was demolished.

Assistance was provided by the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Department.

Marilyn Huffman, of Braymer, is the third traffic fatality this year investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County.

Related