FFA judging teams from area schools to attend the Missouri FFA Convention

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Numerous FFA judging teams from area schools will be sending entries to the Missouri FFA Convention. Results are available from 17 career development events (CDE) following the Northwest Missouri district contests on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Trenton FFA will have six teams heading to state, Gallatin will have nine, Chillicothe has eight, and Gilman City qualified five teams.

District results involving the Trenton FFA Chapter show two, first-place district finishes in ag sales and meats. The food science team placed second. Both forestry and soils were third. Also eligible for state competition is the dairy cattle team.

Individual results involving Trenton FFA members show Kyla White, Kaylynn Stanton, and MaKenzee Epperson were the top three in ag sales; Jena Harris and Emma Roberts were the top two in meats; Kaleb McCallon was second in dairy cattle and Abbye Johnson placed second in the food science category.

Gallatin FFA teams advancing to state include first-place district winners in forestry and nursery landscape; second place teams for dairy cattle, horse evaluations, and soils. Others are Gallatin agronomy, entomology, poultry, and floriculture teams.

Top scoring students from Gallatin include Emma Christopher, Abigail Burns, Anasen Wayne, and Betty Rogers first through fourth in nursery landscape; Kaylynn Sterneker and Magnum Fenimore are the top two in forestry; first place judges from Gallatin also were Presley Wells with horse evaluations and Hayden Jeffers in soils.

Chillicothe FFA teams eligible for state are first-place district winners in FFA knowledge and farm management. Other teams are ag mechanics, agronomy, dairy cattle, forestry, livestock, and poultry. The top four Chillicothe students in FFA knowledge are Ben Brubaker, Jaiden Rodenberg, Sadie Bonderer, and Luke Thompson.

Emily Wilford won first place in farm management.

Gilman City FFA teams heading to state include the first place district entry in agronomy plus FFA knowledge, ag mechanics, dairy foods, and soils. Second through fourth place in agronomy are Kelsey Sperry, Ethan Elder, and Hayley Jennings.

Winston has four teams that qualified for state, two of them placed first in the district contests. Those are entomology and food science. Others are ag mechanics and nursery-landscape. Megan Christensen was first in food science and Levi Youtsey was second in entomology.

Jamesport FFA teams heading to state are dairy foods, floriculture, and poultry. Callie Skinner was second in floriculture.

North Harrison at Eagleville has state-eligible FFA teams, the first place district winning dairy cattle team plus forestry, agronomy, horses, livestock, and poultry.

Princeton FFA qualified judging teams in horses and meats for state contests.

Pattonsburg FFA qualified teams in dairy cattle and farm management.

Braymer FFA teams headed to state are in forestry and livestock.

Polo entries going to FFA state competition are in agronomy and FFA knowledge.

With one judging team advancing to state are North Mercer in poultry; North Daviess in agronomy, Cainsville also in agronomy, and Hamilton in farm management.

Limited results also are available from recent Northeast Missouri career development events.

Meadville FFA will send three teams to state competition. These include the first-place entomology team plus meats and agronomy. Parker Hammond of Meadville was ranked first in entomology.

Milan has three teams eligible for state in farm management, livestock, and entomology.

Newtown Harris FFA teams eligible for state are in agronomy and dairy foods.

Linn County R-1 at Purdin has qualified livestock and poultry teams for state.

Related