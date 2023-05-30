Obituary & Services: Ruby Lee Bryson

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Ruby Lee Bryson, age 74, of Hale, Missouri, a loving and selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Life Care Center in Carrollton, Missouri with her loving family by her side.

She was the daughter of William Arthur and Marie (Sparks) Lamp, born on April 22, 1949, in Chillicothe, Missouri.

Ruby graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1967, and married her husband, Joe Bryson, on June 10, 1967, at the Hale Baptist Church in Hale, Missouri. They were blessed with six children. Ruby was a devoted housewife who dedicated her life to her family.

Ruby’s interests included sewing, working in her garden, and canning the produce she grew. She was known for making the best chocolate chip cookies ever and loved playing games on the computer and checking out Facebook. Ruby especially enjoyed doing things for her grandchildren and was always looking for ways to help others. She liked game shows such as America Says and the Match Game, as well as old Westerns. Ruby also had a vast collection of salt and pepper shakers.

Throughout her life, Ruby was known for her loving, thoughtful, and selfless nature. She was a pillar of strength and support for her family and friends, always putting the needs of others before her own. Her kindness and generosity will be remembered by all who knew her.

Ruby is survived by her husband, Joe Bryson of the home; her children, Brenda Ray (Brian) of Laredo, Missouri, Janise Hall (Walter) of Chillicothe, Missouri, John Bryson (Jessica) of Hale, Missouri, Robin Bryson of Trenton, Missouri, Joseph Bryson of Hale, Missouri, and Janet Bryson of Hale, Missouri; one brother, Joe Lamp (Penny) of Princeton, Missouri; four sisters, Judy Lamp of St. Louis, Missouri, Galen Paden (Steve) of Waverly, Virginia, Julie Hamilton of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Allyson Weber (Brad) of Lexington, Missouri; three sisters-in-law, Norma Bryson (significant other, Rodney White) of Marshall, Missouri, Yvonne Lamp of Wheeling, Missouri, and Valinda Lamp of St. Joseph, Missouri; her grandchildren, Carlos, Timmy, Ariel, Shala Kay, James, Amy, William, Tony, Geoffrey, Gabby, Spencer, Kenny, Mike, Scotty, Alex, Anna, Alyssa, Gracie, Jackson, Jace, Hunter, and Penny; and numerous great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Marie Lamp; two brothers, John Lamp and Dannie Lamp; and one sister, Janet Shatto.

The family will hold A Celebration of Life Visitation and Lunch, from 11:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m., on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Hale Community Building, Hale, Missouri, where family and friends will gather to honor Ruby’s memory and share stories of her life. The family asks that you bring a covered dish to share.

If you would like to make a contribution in Ruby’s memory, please consider making them to Joe Bryson. They may be left at or mailed to Bittiker Funeral Home, P.O. Box 223, Carrollton, Missouri, 64633.

